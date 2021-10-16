Power restored to over 23,000 OG&E customers following early Friday morning storm, hundreds still without power in Oklahoma City metro

Damage caused by an early morning storm in the metro area.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Power is back on for thousands of OG&E customers following a massive outage caused by a powerful storm early Friday morning, but hundreds in the Oklahoma City metro area are still without electricity.

The storm hit the area early Friday, packing 75 MPH winds and knocking out power to well over 23,000 OG&E customers, according to OG&E officials.

Electricity has been restored for nearly all those customers, but 622 customers in the Oklahoma City metro area are still without power as of 12:30 p.m. Saturday, according to OG&E’s System Watch map.

OG&E officials said customers need to contact a certified electrician to make necessary repairs if a weather head, service cable or meter socket is damaged before service can be restored to their home.

“As crews continue restoration efforts, please be mindful of work zones. Avoid walking or driving through barricaded areas for your safety and the safety of our crews,” OG&E officials said. “We appreciate our customers for their continued patience and cooperation.”

More damage in Southwest Oklahoma City.

Powerful winds and rain pummeled southwest Oklahoma City and Del City early Friday.

The roof was blown off of a building across from the high school on South Sunnylane and landed behind the westside of the building.

Winds also knocked down power lines for some in south Oklahoma City, forcing Western between SW 22nd and SW 25th to be closed.

