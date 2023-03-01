NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) - Another step towards normalcy for thousands impacted by Sunday’s tornado in Norman. After days of darkness, the lights are finally back on for those hardest-hit areas.

“[Residents] are very interested in getting the power restored so we can get traffic flowing,” said City Manager Darrel Pyle. ” Hopefully, [this will] give everybody a feeling that life is returning to normal.”

Nine thousand customers were without power when that violent tornado hit Norman on February 26. But on Wednesday, OG&E worked hard to restore power, causing the number of outages to drop dramatically.

“There’s a lot of lines that need to be restored and a lot of work,” Andrea Dennis with OG&E. “Some of it takes special equipment we must bring in to do this.”

Power was restored to all Norman residents around noon Wednesday.

Washington Elementary was one of two schools that canceled classes on Monday because power was lost, but OG&E loaned a generator so students could return.

“This is where you find out where your true partners are, and we appreciate OG& E,” said Justin Milner with Norman Public Schools.

“Our kids being in school [is important],” said Dennis. “We know it’s a hugely important part of our society.”

“We’ve communicated with our U.S. senators and U.S. congressional representatives, and they are standing by, ready to help,’ said Pyle. “We’re doing all the paperwork we need to do.”