OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Residents in a northwest Oklahoma City neighborhood say strong storms over the weekend caused power surges in their homes.

It left them without working appliances and Heat and Air systems, making sheltering in place even more difficult.

As many as four homes along the street near Lake Hefner Golf Course were hit by power surges.

Residents say they started around 2 a.m. Sunday during severe storms and continued throughout the day.