Prague Kolache Festival canceled amid coronavirus outbreak

PRAGUE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Prague Kolache Festival, an annual event held the first Saturday in May since 1965, has been canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival celebrates the town’s Czech heritage and draws a large number of attendees from across the state.

“We are all very saddened by the decision we had to make, but feel the health and safety of the community and all the visitors to our town must be our first priority,” stated Tonya Clark, festival president.

Refunds will be given to those who have paid fees for the Arts & Crafts Show and food booths.

All activities associated with the Kolache Festival are also canceled, including the royalty pageant.

Officials say all the details planned for this year’s festival will be carried out for next year.

