OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Days after Oklahoma City voters overwhelmingly approved a new arena, News 4 learned the lease for Prairie Surf Studios, which ends in 2025, will not be extended.

The studios are currently located inside the city-owned Cox Convention Center. The location has been mentioned as a possible spot for the new arena, but the decision on the arena’s location has not been made yet.

CEO of Prairie Surf Studios Rachel Cannon said in a statement that she looks forward to exploring the next chapter of Prairie Surf.

We are grateful for the opportunity to use this city asset to develop a proof of concept that showcases the film industry’s potential to provide high-paying jobs, business growth, economic development, and excitement for our City and state. While the convention center wasn’t considered a permanent studio home, it exceeded our expectations in supporting high-level production with Tulsa King and now Twisters. We look forward to exploring the next chapter of Prairie Surf Studios. As the City noted, the arena site has not yet been decided on, nor are there any potential sites for us. We look forward to growing this homegrown “Hollywood” alongside the NBA as we build a brighter tomorrow for Oklahoma City and Oklahoma. Together. Rachel Cannon, CEO of Prairie Surf Studios

The city council is expected to take up the lease issue at its next meeting.