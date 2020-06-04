Prayer meeting held in Edmond to help unify police, community

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Police, faith leaders and community members gathered in Edmond Thursday morning for prayer and unity.

They say racial injustices cannot be solved until we are united.

“The death of George Floyd has angered many people on every ethnic background,” said Pastor Ronnie Ladd, an elder at Our Lord’s Community Church. “This church, including myself, cannot be silent on such ills in our country.”

Ladd spoke at Thursday’s community prayer service outside of the Edmond Police Department.

“I ask you to change us,” said Tim Dorsey Deputy Chief, Edmond PD. “Work in all of us. Help us to love you. Help us to love others.”

Dorsey formed a strong bond with Ladd after the Dallas police ambush four years ago. The two meet regularly to discuss issues facing the black community as well as police officers.

“Those are hard conversations starting out but the Bible tells us that iron sharpens iron,” said Ladd.

This community service is giving others the courage to face it as well.

“I’ve been afraid to say things and I’m sorry,” said Esther Kerr, Pastor at Our Lord’s Community Church. “It’s wrong and it’s costly to the black community that I’ve been silent.”

The hope is to influence change through unity.

“I think it’s extremely important to do this work because staying divided, as we’ve already done does not heal our world,” said Tre Clark, pastor at Britton Christian Church.

“I challenge myself and all of us to see what you’re doing in a month or six months or a year,” Dorsey said.