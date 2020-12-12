Pre-K students spreading joy, caroling to Norman seniors

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A group of Cleveland Elementary pre-k students spent their Friday morning spreading Christmas cheer.

The class traveled to Grace Living Center in Norman to have a socially distanced Christmas gathering.

The kids caroled for the seniors, singing songs like “Jingle Bells” and “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer.”

Cleveland Elementary students on their way to do some caroling.

Cleveland Elementary students singing Christmas carols to Norman senior citizens.

Cleveland Elementary students spread Christmas joy while caroling to local senior citizens.

During a normal school year, Grace Living Center would house the preschool, but COVID-19 changed that.

“Having this program here at Grace Living, for not only the kids but also the grands living here, is just such a wonderful opportunity for both. It just spreads goodwill,” said Santa.

The kids were able to say hello to Ms. Lois, a former employee of Norman Public Schools.

Ms. Lois hand knitted hats for every single student who came to the center on Friday.

“As we all know in COVID times, it’s just really tough to have any kind of interactions…It’s just as important for our little bitties as the grands here to see each other and interact,” said Santa.

School officials say they are hopeful the program inside Grace Living Center will resume next year, but the decision has not yet been made.