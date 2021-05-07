Precautionary boil advisory issued for areas in Norman

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A precautionary boil advisory has been issued for residents in a section of Norman.

Norman residents who live in areas north of Robinson and east of Flood are under the precautionary boil advisory.

“The Norman Public Water Supply has advised the users of its drinking water in areas north of Robinson and east of Flood only to use water that has been brought to a full, rolling boil for at least one minute, bottled water, or water from another acceptable source for consumption, use in food preparation, dishwashing, and brushing teeth. This precautionary boil advisory was issued by Norman due to E. coli in the drinking water,” a City of Norman news release states.

This boil advisory concerns only Norman Public Water water customers in the areas north of Robinson and east of Flood.

“Food facilities in the affected area MUST immediately close unless they can provide an approved alternative source of water i.e. bagged ice, bottled water, ‘boiled’ water (the water must remain at a rolling boil for at least one minute,” the news release states.

The city advises bringing large volumes of water to a rolling boil for at least three to five minutes.

