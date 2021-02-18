Precautionary, voluntary boil advisory issued in Oklahoma City following water outage

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A precautionary, voluntary boil advisory has been issued in Oklahoma City for metro residents who experienced water service interruption this week.

Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality officials contacted city officials Thursday night, recommending a precautionary, voluntary boil advisory be issued for residents whose water service was interrupted, according to a city-issued news release.

The city’s Utilities Department supports DEQ’s recommendation, the news release states.

“We have confidence our water is just as safe to drink as it has always been.” Utilities Department Director Chris Browning said. “But out of an abundance of caution, after consulting with DEQ, we think this voluntary advisory is appropriate.”

A few customers with restored water service have reported discolored water coming from their tap. Residents who have discolored water are advised to let the tap water run until it clears.

“The advisory will expire in 72 hours unless we notify customers otherwise,” the news release states.

The boil order advisory is part of DEQ’s statewide recommendation following wide-spread water system outages related to record-low temperatures in Oklahoma brought on by a massive winter storm.

“Oklahoma City has its own testing laboratory where it monitors and tests water quality on a continual basis. We also follow very strict protocols to ensure water quality when water mains are repaired and placed back into service after a main break. Our water quality and systems engineers have been in daily contact with DEQ and are confident our water is safe. Low-water pressure does not compromise water quality. Customers who had no water service during this week’s interruption who want to follow the voluntary advisory should boil and cool water before drinking it, cooking with it, brushing their teeth with it or ingesting it in any way (tea, coffee, ice, etc.),” the news release states.

DEQ advises Oklahomans to boil water for one minute, then allow it to cool to at least room temperature.

Those who have skin wounds or other conditions are advised to avoid bathing in the water or to consult with a physician before doing so.

People who own pets with special health concerns should consult a veterinarian or give the pet water that has been boiled and cooled.