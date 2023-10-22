OHP confirmed that the woman killed was 28-year-old Karen L. Vanegas-Celis from Bethany who was 8 months pregnant at the time, ejected at the time of the crash.

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A 28-year-old pregnant Bethany woman and her unborn baby were killed in a two-car collision near Highway 77 and Rogers Road Sunday afternoon according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, not far from Winstar World Casino and Resort.

Officials said the crash happened around 3 p.m. and that the highway was closed down for a few hours while the scene was cleared.

She was in the vehicle with Maricelis Fuentes-Celis of Bethany who officials said was taken to the hospital with an arm injury.

Two children were also injured in the crash in the same vehicle as Vanegas-Celis; a 17-year-old who was taken by helicopter to the hospital in critical condition and a 6-year-old who was taken to the hospital and is stable.

The driver of the other vehicle was treated and released with an arm injury according to officials.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, officials did not report how the crash occurred.