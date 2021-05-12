Pregnant Oklahoma County Jail inmate claims she is sleeping in cell filled with feces, black mold and bed bugs

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A pregnant Oklahoma County Jail inmate is worried about the health of her unborn child after allegedly sleeping in a cell filled with feces, black mold and bed bugs.

“She said there’s mold, black mold. She said there’s feces everywhere, pee everywhere,” Braylen Smith told News 4.

That’s what Smith’s girlfriend, Sherrite Locus, claims she’s been dealing with inside her cell at the Oklahoma County Jail while four months pregnant.



“She said the food that she’s eating up there is horrible. She can’t digest it. She’s pregnant,” Smith said.

Smith is concerned about the health and well-being of their unborn child.



“It’s a horrible environment for her,” he said.

Communications Director for the Oklahoma County Jail, Jessica Brown, told News 4 after Locus complained about these conditions, they moved her to another cell.



“She believes there were feces on the walls. I went and checked myself. I can’t say if that’s feces or not. I don’t know,” Brown said.

These are problems News 4 has told you about time and time again.

A bed bug infestation, black mold and inmates not being fed in a timely manner were all confirmed by investigators with the State Department of Health in an inspection report released back in early March.

“Part of our problem is that we’re low staffed and so, we have to use our staff where they are most needed,” Brown said.

That OSDH report came with a 60-day deadline, which is up at the end of May, to improve the conditions inside the jail or face a complaint filed with the Attorney General or D.A.

Brown said they’re ahead of schedule.



“Some of the areas that they thought, or recommended we improve, we had already started doing that,” said Brown. “So, we’re already ahead of the game there. So we’re just right now putting that report together and it will be done ahead of time.”