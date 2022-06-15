GUTHRIE, Okla. (KTUL) – A pregnant woman was arrested for allegedly raping a 13-year-old Guthrie boy several times over the course of a year.

Tulsa-based news station KTUL reported that 23-year-old Tyronea Powell, who is seven-to-eight months pregnant, was arrested on suspicion of rape.

Police began investigating Powell on April 11 after receiving a report from a person who claimed to have seen sexual activity between Powell and the teenager.

Authorities interviewed the teen twice. He denied sexual activity occurred during the first interview, but he confessed Powell had sex with him 10-11 times during a second interview a few weeks later.

Police said it is “very possible” that Powell is pregnant with the teen’s child.

