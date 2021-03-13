Pregnant woman recovering after shooting outside Oklahoma City metro area apartment complex

WARR ACRES, Okla. (KFOR) – A woman and her newborn baby are recovering inside an Oklahoma City hospital after police say she was shot multiple times in the back. Meanwhile, police are still searching for the alleged shooter.

KFOR learned the victim, Sasha Smith, was sitting inside a vehicle parked at a Warr Acres apartment complex when someone opened fire. According to detectives, she was shot multiple times and crawled to a front doorstep for help.

Sasha’s family says she was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors had to perform an emergency C-section delivery of her baby. The baby is safe and healthy, according to her family.

A week after the shooting, Warr Acres police are still looking for the alleged shooter. On March 4, around 9:45 p.m., several frantic 9-1-1 calls came into dispatch.

“I’m hiding in my apartment right now,” the caller said. “I am right next to where the shooting was. I heard it.”

Sasha Smith

“I just heard a whole bunch of gunshots outside my apartment,” another caller said. “I am scared to go out. I have my kids.”

Warr Acres Deputy Chief Maj. John Gray says the details of the shooting are limited at the moment.

“All we have right now is there was an altercation between two individuals,” Gray said.

The scene of the shooting.

Family members of the victim tell KFOR Sasha was sitting inside a vehicle ready to leave after a family barbecue turned into a violent argument. Police believe the alleged shooter was attending the gathering. Officers say the suspect left for a few moments and then came back to open fire.

“I hear a woman screaming and crying,” a 9-1-1 caller said.

Police aren’t releasing any suspect names or vehicle descriptions.

Sasha’s family says she’s still in the hospital with her newborn, who, thankfully, is safe.

Police cannot confirm or deny if this was a targeted arrack. The victim’s family tells KFOR Sasha, however, wasn’t the one the alleged shooter was going after.

If you have any information on this case, please call Warr Acres Police at (405) 789-0282.