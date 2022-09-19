ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – A preliminary hearing date has now been set for the man accused of raping and killing a toddler at an Enid motel in April 2022.

Michael Geiger walked silently into the Garfield County Courthouse Wednesday. The 51-year-old is facing first-degree murder, rape, kidnapping, and burglary charges.

In April, Enid Police said they found Caliyah Guyton in the pool of the Grand Prairie motel.

Image Courtesy: Chelsea Guyton

The 2-year-old was found unresponsive with orange shorts wrapped around her neck.

“The nature of the call was a girl had drowned in the motel pool,” said Cass Rains, with the Enid Police Department.

The Medical Examiner said she’d been raped and later died at the hospital.

After an hours-long suspect search, police found Geiger on top of a nearby roof.

Officers say his hands and clothes were bloody.

Courtesy: Enid Police Department

“It was right next door. So it was panic all day. Every scenario you can think of,” a resident nearby told News 4 shortly after Geiger was found.

Inside his motel room, investigators found a “very bloody scene” that had been “staged to lure {Caliyah}” because they found gummy worms, juice boxes and cartoons playing on the TV.

“We were told he had been in the Enid area for some work. And he had recently come up to stay at the motel,” said Rains.

On Monday, inside Judge Lovell’s courtroom, Geiger maintained his silent composure.

His preliminary hearing has been set for November 16 at 9 a.m.