SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A father and his girlfriend appeared before a Seminole County judge, 11 months after a toddler’s remains were found in a burn pit.

However, the preliminary hearing was put on pause because an anthropologist for the state medical examiner’s office said they need more time before the autopsy is complete.

On July 27, 2022, Caleb Jennings’ remains were found in a makeshift burn pit on a vacant lot off of old State Highway 99 in Bowlegs, Oklahoma, which sits right on the edge of Seminole.

Monday, a cousin of the father, Chad Jennings, testified his 33-year-old relative confided in him after Caleb died. He told the judge that Jennings’ girlfriend, Katherine Penner, was angry with Caleb and told Jennings to “deal with him.”

Penner went to the kitchen while Jennings “whooped” Caleb in the bathroom. Court documents said the child went limp and stopped breathing.

Court documents show Jennings and Penner tried to give Caleb CPR, but it was too late.

Jennings’ cousin told the judge “neither one called for help” and “to me, that is abuse.” However, the cousin testified Jennings said he loved his son and it was an accident.

Court documents show Penner later told investigators they wrapped Caleb up in his blue blanket and hid him in a closet while deciding to cremate him in a burn pit.

An anthropologist for the State Medical Examiner’s Office also testified Monday. He told the judge thousands of tiny bone fragments were taken from the scene.

“It’s a very time consuming process that the anthropologist goes through in analyzing the bones that were collected from the crime scene,” said District Attorney Erik Johnson.

The doctor said his team has assembled some of Caleb’s bones 11 months later, which is a big accomplishment. He said some of those bones “non-accidental” fractures at different stages of healing after “repeated blows to the chest.”

Due to work load and the number of anthropologists in the state, the ME’s office said a full report will take more time. The defense asked the judge to put the preliminary hearing on pause until that report is conpleted.

The hearing is expected to start back up August 28.

Both Penner and Jennings are facing charges of child abuse, 1st degree murder, conspiracy, and desecration of a human corpse.

The attorneys for both Penner and Jennings declined to comment.