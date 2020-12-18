Preliminary hearing scheduled for manslaughter trial of The Village PD officer

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A metro police officer facing a first degree manslaughter charge was in court for the first time on Thursday.

Corporal Chance Avery, an officer with The Village Police Department, was in court for a preliminary hearing conference on Thursday.

Avery is facing a first degree manslaughter charge following the shooting death of 49-year-old Christopher Poor back in July.

“It doesn’t appear at this time we’re going to be able to resolve this case. So, first step is the preliminary hearing,” Gary James, Avery’s attorney, said after the preliminary hearing conference.

The preliminary hearing has been set for March 31st at 9 a.m.

KFOR obtained the body camera video in September.

“He’s just so mean,” Melissa Poor is heard saying when Avery entered the home.

“Where’s the goddamn police?” Christopher Poor is heard asking, while seen holding a baseball bat.

“Put the bat down right now,” Avery said.

“I will now that you’re here,” Poor responds.

“Headquarters, throw me another unit,” Avery said. “Put the bat down now.”

“Putting it down. I just asked…” Poor replied.

“Set it down!” Avery yelled.

“You put your M**** in my face,” Poor yelled at Avery.

You then see Avery fire three shots, hitting Poor in the chest. Poor then hits the ground.

At no point in the video do you see Poor raise the bat or attempt to swing it at the officer.

James has told News 4 that Avery had every right to use deadly force because Poor ignored multiple commands to drop the bat and continued to approach Avery.

Poor’s wife, Melissa, called police that day.

KFOR spoke with her last week. She didn’t want to talk about the call, but said Christopher was a kind, loving husband and father to their newborn baby.



“I’ve just been praying, you know, you know Lord, let your justice be done,” she said.

Poor has a lengthy criminal past, which includes several assault and battery charges.



“Mr. Poor has had 12 felony charges filed against him in this state, eight misdemeanors, seven protective orders by five different women,” Said James. “He’s gone to prison for assault and battery on a police officer with a dangerous weapon.”

D.A. David Prater filed the manslaughter charge because Poor never raised the bat in his hand.

“He turns toward him. He takes a step with his right foot, as his left foot is stepping forward, he is transferring that bat from holding at the handle,” Said James. “Does anyone think that he was stepping toward the officer, changing the bat from one hand to the other, and he wasn’t in an assaultive position?”

Since News 4’s story first aired, we’ve received several allegations from anonymous women, claiming Avery sexually assaulted them in the past when he worked for the Custer County Sheriff’s Office.

James has told KFOR Avery denies those allegations.

News 4 asked Avery for comment about the shooting and the sexual assault allegations after Thursday’s preliminary conference hearing and he had no comment.