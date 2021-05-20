Preliminary hearing scheduled for Oklahoma City officer charged in homeless man’s death

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A preliminary hearing is set for an Oklahoma City police officer charged in the death of a homeless man.

In December, Oklahoma City police officers were called to a store near Pennsylvania Ave. and Hefner Rd. after receiving a 911 call about a homeless man bothering customers.

When officers arrived at the scene, they spotted 66-year-old Bennie Edwards.

Police said he had a knife he refused to drop at their commands, even after he was tased twice and pepper-sprayed.

The affidavit states that Edwards then ran towards one of the officers with the knife still in hand, then ran away from all three officers at the scene.

Body camera footage shows an officer firing three rounds at Edwards as he ran toward the officers.

As he turned and ran away, he was then shot three more times.

Following an investigation into the shooting, Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater charged Sgt. Clifford Holman with one count of first-degree manslaughter.

Prosecutors say Holman’s actions were “unnecessary” and “without justifiable cause.”

On Thursday, a preliminary hearing is set for Holeman’s case.