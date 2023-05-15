ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – A former Enid police officer, arrested in March for sex crimes against children, went before a Garfield County Judge on Monday. According to new court documents, he is also facing an additional charge.

A Garfield County Judge set Brock England’s preliminary hearing for August 1 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $250,000.

The 32-year-old is facing one count of child sex abuse and now two lewd acts with a child.

Court documents show England started on the force in Wichita in 2014. Then he moved south to Enid, where he was an officer from July to December in 2019. Then, he went back to Wichita.

The Wichita Police Department tells News 4 England is still on unpaid administrative leave.

Brock England, Courtesy of the Garfield County Jail.

Most of the alleged crimes happened in the rural town of Bison in Garfield County.

“Anytime there are alleged crimes involving children it heightens the seriousness of it,” said Gerald Davidson with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

New court documents detail what a victim told agents with the OSBI she endured when she was about 9 years old. According to the documents, she told agents during a massage England would “fondle her breasts” and make her touch him inappropriately.

Those claims and allegations of rape have also been lodged against England previously by other young girls.

Like some of the other accusers, the new victim told agents England would take her to OKC hockey games and “out shopping, would buy her hockey pucks and jerseys at the hockey games, and purchase her several Build-A-Bears.”

According to court documents, England denies touching the girls or having any inappropriate relationships.