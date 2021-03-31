Preliminary hearing to begin for Oklahoma officer charged with manslaughter

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The preliminary hearing for an Oklahoma police officer charged with manslaughter is set to begin on Wednesday.

Corporal Chance Avery, with The Village Police Department is facing a first degree manslaughter charge following the shooting death of 49-year-old Christopher Poor in July.

KFOR obtained the body camera video from the shooting in September.

“He’s just so mean,” Melissa Poor is heard saying when Avery entered the home.

“Where’s the goddamn police?” Christopher Poor is heard asking, while seen holding a baseball bat.

“Put the bat down right now,” Avery said.

“I will now that you’re here,” Poor responds.

“Headquarters, throw me another unit,” Avery said. “Put the bat down now.”

“Putting it down. I just asked…” Poor replied.

“Set it down!” Avery yelled.

“You put your M**** in my face,” Poor yelled at Avery.

You then see Avery fire three shots, hitting Poor in the chest. Poor then hits the ground.

At no point in the video do you see Poor raise the bat or attempt to swing it at the officer.

Avery’s attorney told KFOR that his client had every right to use deadly force because Poor ignored multiple commands to drop the bat and continued to approach Avery.

However, Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater said he filed the manslaughter charge against the officer because Poor never raised the bat in his hand.

“He turns toward him. He takes a step with his right foot, as his left foot is stepping forward, he is transferring that bat from holding at the handle,” said Gary James, Avery’s attorney. “Does anyone think that he was stepping toward the officer, changing the bat from one hand to the other, and he wasn’t in an assaultive position?”

The preliminary hearing is set to begin at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.