OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As sleet falls during the morning rush hour, AAA Oklahoma is encouraging all drivers to be prepared before hitting the roads.

Prepare your vehicle

For those who must be on the road, AAA recommends that you should prepare your vehicle before heading out. Check the following things:

Battery

Tire pressure and tread

Gas tank

Windshield wipers

Headlights

You should also have an emergency kit with a fully charged cellphone, cellphone charger, ice scraper, de-icer, blanket, shovel, gloves, flashlight, warning flares, kitty litter, water, snacks, and medicine.

Adjust driving times

If you are able to adjust your drive so you are not out once the weather changes, you can minimize the risk for others and yourself.

According to research from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, bad weather is a factor in nearly half a million crashes and 2,000 deaths each winter.

Adjust driving behavior

As conditions begin to deteriorate, drivers should slow down and allow more space between vehicles.

AAA recommends:

Always wear your seatbelt

Slow down

Increase your following distance

Pull over to a safe location whenever visibility is limited

If you skid, steer in the direction you want to go

Don’t use cruise control

Turn on your headlights

Minimize distractions.