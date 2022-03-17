OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As Oklahomans across the state prepare for the start of severe weather season, officials with the Oklahoma Insurance Department are providing tips in case the worst happens.

Authorities say that when a tornado strikes and damages homes, first responders may not be able to reach some victims right away.

However, families can take simple steps now to prepare for any potential emergencies in the future.

Make a Plan

You should always have a plan in place and know how you would respond to a significant storm. You should have flashlights, food, water, and a weather radio ready at all times.

Also, you should know how you’ll contact one another and reconnect if you get separated. Officials suggest establishing a family meeting place that is familiar and easy to find. You should also sign up for community alerts and warning systems.

Document Your Property

Before a storm hits, you should make sure you have a home inventory. Keep a detailed record of your valuable belongings to help you recover and file a claim quickly.

Experts say you should take photos and videos to record your belongings and write down descriptions. Keep that inventory somewhere away from your home where it can be accessed after a disaster.

Review Your Insurance

Talk to your insurance agent to ensure that you have the insurance coverage your need for your property. A standard homeowner’s policy doesn’t cover floods and you may need a separate wind and hail policy if you live in tornado-prone areas.

It may not be the storm that causes damage to your home but rather unsecured items. Cut down or trim trees that may be in danger of falling on your home. Also, secure outdoor objects that could blow away or cause damage.

For more information, visit the Insurance Department’s website.

If you have questions about other insurance issues, call 1-800-522-0071.