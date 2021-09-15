Preparing for a financial emergency

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Disasters and emergencies can happen at any time, which is why it’s important to have a financial plan in place to help you recover much faster.

James Boggs, Executive Vice President at First National Bank and Trust, stopped by to provide several tips to prepare for financial emergencies.

Experts say the best time to start saving is now, so open a savings account and begin stashing extra cash away. Boggs says you can even automate to have $25 transferred each month from your checking account to your savings account to help you get started.

Once you pay down debts, you can begin investing in a mutual fund.

