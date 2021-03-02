Prescribed burn to be conducted near Bricktown Canal

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A prescribed burn is scheduled to be performed in a grassy area near the Bricktown Canal.

The prescribed burn will occur in the grassy area near the Land Run Monument along the Bricktown Canal between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 3, according to a City of Oklahoma City news release.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department, Parks Department and Oklahoma Forestry Service staff will conduct the burn, but will postpone the burn if weather conditions are not suitable.

The burn area is less than an acre wide and the burn is expected to last an hour. Access to the area will be temporarily restricted, according to the news release.

“Conducting prescribed burns is an effective way to manage fuel load. Burning vegetation and undergrowth in a responsible, organized manner greatly lessens the occurrence and severity of wildland fires,” said Major Chad Wilds of the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

Weather and grass condition are crucial factors when it comes to choosing a safe day to burn.

“Burning the dry, dead grass in a controlled setting will turn dangerous tinder into nutrients for the soil and help restore plants indigenous to the Oklahoma prairie,” said Parks and Recreation Director Doug Kupper.