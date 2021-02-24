President Biden approves additional federal winter storm aid for Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – President Joe Biden has approved additional federal aid for Oklahoma following last week’s powerful winter storm.

Biden’s declaration delivers FEMA Public Assistance to municipalities, counties, and tribes in all 77 Oklahoma counties for infrastructure repairs and other costs associated with responding to the winter storm, according to a news release from Gov. Kevin Stitt’s office.

Sixteen counties were approved for Individual Assistance that benefits homeowners, renters and business owners affected by the storm in Canadian, Carter, Cherokee, Comanche, Cotton, Hughes, Jefferson, Le Flore, McIntosh, Oklahoma, Okmulgee, Osage, Pittsburg, Stephens, Tulsa, and Wagoner counties.

Stitt said a request will be made for additional counties to be added to the declaration. He encourages Oklahomans to continue reporting their winter storm-related damages at damage.ok.gov if their county has not yet been approved.

Stitt’s staff said more information will be provided on Thursday.