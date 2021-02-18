President Biden approves federal emergency declaration for Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – President Joe Biden declared that an emergency exists in Oklahoma and ordered federal assistance to help local efforts due to the severe winter weather.

The declaration orders federal assistance to supplement state, tribal, and local response efforts due to the emergency conditions resulting from a severe winter storm.

The president’s action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate all disaster relief efforts to relieve the hardship caused by the storm and to provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures.

Specifically, FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize, and provide at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency. Emergency protective measures for mass care and sheltering and direct federal assistance will be provided at 75 percent federal funding.