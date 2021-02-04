President of Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame charged with embezzlement

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – The president of an Oklahoma music organization is facing serious charges following allegations of embezzlement.

Officials say it all started in January of 2020 when the victim received a call from a debt collector who was requesting payment on an unpaid credit card balance. The victim soon realized the credit card was from the Tulsa Children’s Chorus and had never been closed out when he resigned from his post in 2017.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim says the debt collector was surprised when she heard his voice because she had previously spoken with a man who claimed to be him but sounded entirely different.

At that point, the victim learned that someone raised the credit limit on the card, and changed the address and phone number on file to the address and phone number of the Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame.

The victim says he became suspicious of Jason McIntosh because of his connection to the Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame.

Jason McIntosh

According to the affidavit, the victim learned that funds from his card were deposited into the hall of fame’s account, where McIntosh is the president.

In all, officials say more than $20,0000 was fraudulently taken.

The report indicates that the suspect tried to obtain an additional $19,950, but those checks were rejected because the credit card was maxed out.

The investigator on the case says she contacted McIntosh, who never disputed that he had made the transaction.

“After several weeks of failing to provide the evidence that he said would refute the illegitimacy of the checks themselves ceased communication with this investigator,” the affidavit states.

Court documents say McIntosh is facing charges of embezzlement in excess of $1,000, identity theft, and attempted embezzlement.