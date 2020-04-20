President Trump, Gov. Stitt talk OKC bombing, COVID-19 pandemic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – President Donald Trump and Governor Kevin Stitt spoke over the weekend about the Oklahoma City bombing and COVID-19 pandemic.

On Sunday, Trump spoke to Stitt by phone to commemorate 25 years since the Oklahoma City bombing of April 19, 1995, where 168 lives were lost.

“President Trump offered his full support for the victims and their families who still grieve for the loss of their loved ones,” said White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere.

Trump and Stitt also discussed the federal-state partnership and response to COVID-19.

Deere says Trump “praised the work of Governor Stitt, local officials, and all Oklahomans to slow the spread and keep numbers low.”

Stitt also thanked Trump “for his attention to Oklahoma and pledged to continue to be a good partner with the Administration,” added Deere.