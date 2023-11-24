OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The largest shopping holiday of the year is finally here and shoppers are making sure they don’t miss out on the sales.

The National Retail Federation is anticipating 130 million shoppers on Black Friday, adding there will be 182 million shoppers altogether between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday.

“It’s pretty epic,” said Adeline Taylor. “Obviously not paying full price. Just shopping in general is amazing.”

Addisyn Culpepper and Addison Zaragoza said the mall is packed and finding gifts has been hard as a lot of what they’re wanting is now out of stock.

NRF states holiday spending is expected to reach record levels during November and December and will grow between 3% and 4%, totaling $957.3 billion to $966.6 billion. By comparison, last year holiday sales totaled $929.5 billion.

Sales on Black Friday alone are expected to grow 5.7% and top $9.6 billion, according to Adobe Analytics.

This year’s holiday spending is consistent with the average annual holiday increase of 3.6% from 2010 to 2019.

Macie and Adeline Taylor told KFOR they planned to have a set budget in mind, but now it’s more about being “respectful” with their spending.

The Taylors had already spent over $300 when they spoke with News 4 on Friday morning.

On the other hand, Timothy Hill said his budget is somewhere in the thousands.

“Something like a tradition and I keep it going,” said Hill.

Hill had spent over $600 on a new gaming system and clothes when he spoke with News 4.

Penn Square Mall Director of Marketing and Business Development, Jill Farrand, said Black Friday has been and is always one of the busiest days for the mall.

Penn Square recently added seven new stores to the mall, including a Dallas Cowboys fan shop.

“We’re expecting a great turnout this holiday season and the rest of the year. Black Friday, as far as revenue speaking is a great day for us. There is a survey from KPMG that 78% of consumers are wanting to come out on Black Friday alone for those deals,” said Farrand.

Although NRF reports most of the holiday shopping is happening online this year, Farrand said brick and mortar shops are still alive and well.

“There’s an interesting stat from another KPMG survey that 77% of consumers – they’re researching online to come into the stores to actually buy their products. I love that stat,” explained Farrand.

LeAnn Taylor said she prefers shopping in person because she’s able to touch and try on what she’s interested in purchasing.

Adeline and Macie said there were some issues with trying on clothes Friday morning at Penn Square Mall.

Adeline told KFOR she was forced to try on clothes over top of what she was currently wearing because there weren’t enough dressing rooms.

LeAnn said the other option they were given was to buy the item, try it on in their car, and if it didn’t fit, they could return it immediately.

“I’m struggling out here,” said Adeline.

Overall, everyone is happy to take part in yet another day of Black Friday shopping.

Both Penn Square and Quail Springs Mall will remain open Black Friday until 9 p.m.

Farrand said if shoppers don’t see available parking in Penn Square’s lots, there is a parking garage available on the northeast side of the property.