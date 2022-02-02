OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Preventing the mess last February’s artic blast left behind is the top priority for Oklahomans right now.

As we expect severe winter weather this week, fire officials and insurance companies warn about frozen pipes.

Oklahoma was top three in insurance claims for frozen pipes in 2021.

A total of 750 claims were filed last year with State Farm, and that’s just one insurance company. Those claims totaled $12,000,000.

“If we think back to last year with the big freeze in February, this boosted the number of frozen claims that we had from frozen pipes,” said Gina Wilken with State Farm.

But with another round of severe winter weather looming, frozen pipes could be a problem again, and the Oklahoma City Fire Department is trying to prevent that.

“This time last year, we faced the same weather, and we responded to hundreds of cut-off water calls, and we tell people, you know, drip a faucet, open the cabinet doors to let that warm air circulate indoors,” said Scott Douglas with Oklahoma City Fire Department.

Another important reminder is to know where your water cut-offs are if a pipe does break as snow makes it more difficult for fire officials.

“We were having to use Google Maps to identify where the water meters were because we couldn’t see them,” said Douglas. “We’re hoping that the community is more prepared. Last year was a big learning curve for a lot of people.”