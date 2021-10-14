PREVIEW: DHS cancels relationship with non-profit group dedicated to finding homes for older children

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Department of Human Services has severed ties with a non-profit organization formed to find adoptive families to open their homes to children in need.

The Oklahoma Heart Gallery (OHG) has been working with DHS for nearly twenty years.

The relationship abruptly came to an end earlier this year.

KFOR’s Ali Meyer is investigating what happened.

According to OHG Executive Director, Mary Beth Ede, when the DHS sent a letter terminating the relationship earlier this year, it was a complete shock to the board of directors.

OHG has always done this work for free.

The organization raises all the funds needed to produce images and videos to help market older children who are eligible for adoption.

“Honestly, if it wasn’t for that website we would never have found him,” Amber Coberly said of her adopted son, Deangelo.

The Heart Gallery was a valuable resource for families who are searching for kids available for adoption.

“It is mind blowing,” said OHG founder Gay Larsen, “It was really difficult for all of us.”

News 4’s Ali Meyer goes in search of answers.

Tune in Thursday night at 10 p.m.