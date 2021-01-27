Previously secret COVID-19 State Profile Reports show that Oklahoma leads nation in coronavirus test positivity

WASHINGTON (KFOR) – Once-secret COVID-19 State Profile Reports for all 50 states, as well as Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico, have been made public.

The Biden administration released the reports on Wednesday.

Governors and health officials from each state received the weekly reports each Sunday. The reports provided insight into the state of the pandemic, focusing on various metrics, including cases, deaths and hospitalizations.

The reports show that Oklahoma, which reported a new record-high 65 additional COVID-19-related deaths on Wednesday, leads the nation in test positivity.

Test positivity

Oklahoma’s COVID-19 State Profile Report was, of course, among the reports released on Wednesday. The following are the graphs, charts and data that give a meticulous glimpse of how severe the coronavirus pandemic has become in the Sooner State.

