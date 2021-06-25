Pride Fest events kick off Friday in downtown Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Pride Alliance and Pridefest attendees kicked off pride events in Scissortail Park Friday, which included everything from concerts and food to drag shows.

The Oklahoma summer sun beaming down didn’t stop the park from being packed.

“This message, it speaks for itself, be who you are and be OK with that,” said Bralon Thomas, a Pridefest attendee.

“I’m happy to be here,” said Selena Mendoza, a Pridefest attendee. “I’m happy that everybody can come together and celebrate being who you are and everybody else being who they are.”

Pridefest

Organizers of the event said come rain or shine, the show must go on and nobody’s raining on their parade. The events will go on as scheduled through the predicted weekend rain, barring any lightning or other crazy weather, according to Hannah Royce, the president of the Oklahoma City Pride Alliance and organizer of the event.

Friday night saw next to no weather issues before Saturday’s pride parade at 10 a.m. This will be followed by more Pridefest events, food, drinks and so forth until Pridefest wellness day on Sunday.

Police officers could be seen on every corner around the perimeter of the park. Royce said they also hired Stonewall Security to protect attendees.

“The expectations that we have is that this really sets the tone and the trajectory for the next 20 years for our city,” Royce said. “We’ve seen that incredible breadth and depth that our queer community has to offer. We take up every crack and crevice in our city.”

This Pridefest comes one year after 2020’s cancelation due to COVID-19. A full list of the weekends pride events can be found by clicking here.

Go to www.okcpridealliance.org for more information about Pridefest.