Pridefest parade canceled due to weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKC Pride Alliance Festival

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Pridefest parade is canceled.

The parade was supposed to be held today, Saturday, June 26, but was canceled because of anticipated inclement weather.

OKC Pride Alliance issued the following statement:

“ATTN: It is with an extremely heavy heart that Pride Alliance has made the decision that today’s parade is canceled due to weather.

We will be working on other options and we will communicate again at a later time.

Lightening calls are hard to make, fam. And we had to make one today. We shared an historic night with you, OKC. This is not how we wanted this to go – but, guess what, we can’t change or control the weather.

We still celebrate today with you back in Scissortail Park.”

OKC PRIDE ALLIANCE

Pridefest events at Scissortail Park will continue through Sunday.

