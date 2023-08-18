HENRYETTA, Okla. (KFOR) – A principal in Henryetta made one student smile with the tooth fairy in mind!

Kaisley Blake, a elementary student in Henryetta said she was eating lunch and accidently swallowed her tooth.

Paisley Blake, Image KFOR

Unable to give the tooth to the “tooth fairy”, and upset Paisley’s principal got word of the incident and jumped into action writing a letter to the “tooth fairy” on behalf of Paisley’s lost tooth.

Letter from Henryetta Elementary School Principal.

Kaisley Blake. Image courtesy William Blake

Paisley’s tooth fairy took his word and she was left $5.00 dollars, a huge smile and a memory of a lifetime.