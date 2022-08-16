OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police have identified two men in connection with the 2003 murder of an Oklahoma City woman – a man currently in prison and man who committed suicide in 2004.

Thirty-eight-year-old Andrew Louis Canaday faces charges of first-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter for the death of 51-year-old Sandra Garcia, according to Oklahoma City Department officials.

Canaday is an inmate at Jess Dunn Correctional facility in Taft, Oklahoma.

Police also identified David Yanes, who committed suicide in Dallas, Texas, in September 2004.

Andrew Canaday and David Yanes, image from OKCPD

Garcia was found dead inside her home on SE 33rd Street, near Santa Fe Avenue, in Oklahoma City on Sept. 30, 2003. She had been beaten and stabbed several times, according to police.

The Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office and the OKCPD Cold Case Unit reviewed her murder in 2017.

Cold Case investigators learned through the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation’s DNA database that DNA retrieved from the home in 2003 matched Canaday.

OKCPD Detective Bill Lord and Oklahoma County DA Investigator Mike Burke interviewed Canaday in May. They later filed charges against Canaday.

Investigators also found fingerprints at the home that were identified as that of Yanes.

The Cold Case Unit – comprised of two full-time officers and a DA’s office investigator – has reviewed 15 homicide cases so far in 2022 and solved three.