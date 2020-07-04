Prison inmate who was charged in Oklahoma County captured after allegedly escaping

MCALESTER, Okla. (KFOR) – A prison inmate who was charged in Oklahoma County is back behind bars after escaping from a correctional facility in McAlester on Friday, authorities said.

Oklahoma Department of Corrections staff at the Jackie Brannon Correctional Center discovered 20-year-old Michael Craig Jr. missing during the 9 p.m. inmate count, according to an ODOC news release issued Friday night.

Authorities located Craig at about 7 a.m. Saturday in Arpelar, a small town several miles west of McAlester, according to an ODOC news release issued Saturday morning.

“Numerous law enforcement agencies assisted the Oklahoma Department of Corrections’ agents and officers overnight and made numerous sightings of the inmate throughout the night,” the Saturday news release states.

Craig was serving time in the McAlester prison for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and robbery or attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, both Oklahoma County charges, the Friday news release states.

Latest Stories