OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A private Oklahoma City school has paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to settle allegations of submitting false claims.

According to the United States Department of Justice, Good Shepherd Catholic School, Inc. (GSCS), has paid $354,000 to settle claims coming from allegations that the school submitted false claims to TRICARE for services given to students with autism.

Officials say GSCS is a nonprofit private educational institution in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and TRICARE is a health care program of the U.S. Department of Defense Military Health System. GSCS caters to students with autism and other neurological disorders and provides Applied Behavior Analysis therapy (ABA) to students with Autism Spectrum Disorder.

The U.S. Dept. of Justice says GSCS submitted claims to TRICARE for administering ABA therapy to TRICARE beneficiaries. TRICARE requires that ABA services be given by a TRICARE provider to a beneficiary one-on-one.

According to officials, the allegations says from May 13, 2013, to December 20, 2016, GSCS knowingly submitted false claims to TRICARE for giving ABA services to beneficiaries, but were provided in a group setting instead of one-on-one like TRICARE requires.

According to the U.S. Dept. of Justice, GSCS has paid $354K to the United States to settle the claims.

“In reaching this settlement, GSCS did not admit liability, and the government did not make any concessions about the legitimacy of the claims. The agreement allows the parties to avoid the delay, expense, inconvenience, and uncertainty involved in litigating the case.” said the United States Department of Justice.