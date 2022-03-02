OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City’s National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum will celebrate its 50th year of hosting the Prix de West Invitational Art Exhibition & Sale, the nation’s premier Western art exhibition and sale.

The 50th annual Prix de West begins in June, with the art exhibition open to the public from June 2 to Aug. 7, and the art sale on the weekend of June 17-18

The event will feature works from the finest contemporary Western artists.

“Since its beginnings as the National Academy of Western Art in 1973, Prix de West artists have represented the American West through painting and sculpture,” said Natalie Shirley, Museum President and CEO. “The Cowboy is proud to continue the tradition of preserving and promoting Western heritage and culture through this extraordinary event.”

The art pieces on display and for sale range from depictions of historical subjects that reflect the West’s early days, to contemporary and impressionistic expressions. Landscapes, wildlife art and illustrative scenes are always an exhibition highlight.

The exhibition is the Cowboy Museum’s largest annual fundraiser. It brought in more than $2.8 million in 2021 to support exhibitions and programming.

Credit: National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum

Ninety-eight artists from the U.S. and across the globe are expected to attend the 50th Prix de West, bringing over 300 original works.

Guest artists Grant Redden and D. LaRue Mahlke will be in attendance for their first Prix de West. Each will bring two original works.

“Since the Prix de West is made up of today’s “very best” Western artists, the artwork which is submitted each year is always of the very highest quality possible because the artists know that their work will be compared, by attendees, to the work of their peers – whom they highly respect,” said Prix de West Committee Chairman Dan Corazzi. “Additionally, to ensure that the artwork for each year’s Show meets the quality standard of the Prix de West, all of the art is screened/juried (by the committee) before it is placed in the galleries for the public to view.”

Exhibited art will also be in competition for Prix de West awards.

The Cowboy Museum will host events surrounding Art Sale Weekend, including artist seminars, workshops, a cocktail reception, a live auction and an awards dinner that will once again be held on Saturday evening.

Those who cannot attend Prix de West in person can use virtual viewing and proxy bidding options.

Visit nationalcowboymuseum.org/prixdewest for more information.