Pro BMX rider from Oklahoma sues Volvo for negligence

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Mat Hoffman, a world champion BMX rider and native Oklahoman, filed a lawsuit against Volvo after a crash on Interstate 235 caused him to suffer a traumatic brain injury and skull fracture.



An 11-page lawsuit that was filed in Oklahoma County on Tuesday states Hoffman’s seat collapsed, tossing him into the backseat where he then hit his head against hard plastic.

The Volvo involved in the crash.

The accident occurred when Hoffman was rear-ended on the highway.

The lawsuit states Hoffman was wearing his seatbelt when the crash occurred.

Hoffman is seeking damages, including medical bills, loss of earnings and loss of earning capacity.