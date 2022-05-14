OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Hundreds rallied at the Oklahoma State Capitol to fight for reproductive freedom on Saturday.

“I feel like it’s a complete war on women at this point,” said Abby Cotton, an organizer with Oklahomans for Reproductive Justice. “It’s really disgusting. I don’t think health care belongs on the Supreme Court. I don’t think politicians have any business talking about health care.”

The demonstration was held in response to the leaked Supreme Court opinion draft that would overturn Roe v. Wade and allow the states to make and enforce their own abortion laws. In Oklahoma’s case, it would likely ban abortions.

The rally was one of hundreds held around the country Saturday.

“We want our elected officials to know that not the majority of Oklahoma is in favor of outlawing abortion,” said Cotton. “We’re just hoping to make some noise and just show people that we’re not going to sit back while they take our rights away.

A protest for abortion rights outside the Oklahoma State Capitol. Image KFOR

However, it appears the measure has the backing of numerous Oklahoma lawmakers. The week the opinion draft was leaked, Rep. Cindy Roe, R-Lindsay, called the news “exciting.”

“Oklahoma has made it clear for some time that we are a pro-life state and that the newborn has the same right to live and experience what America and Oklahoma has to offer as much as anyone else,” said Roe.

Rep. Jim Olsen, R-Roland, added the measure is “outstanding news for the lives of innocent babies.”

An activist group called Pro Choice With Heart says they are hosting another rally at the capitol on Sunday at noon.