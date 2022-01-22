Pro-life advocates participate in March for Life rally

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Hundreds of pro-life advocates gathered at the Oklahoma State Capitol for the March for Life rally on Saturday.

The march started on the State Capitol’s north steps.

Sen. James Lankford speaks during the March for Life rally.

Religious leaders and politicians traveled from throughout the state to speak at the rally, U.S. Sen. James Lankford among them.

Pro-life supporters know the court will have the opportunity to effectively overturn Roe v. Wade as the U.S. Supreme Court hears a new challenge to the abortion law, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

“Human life must be absolutely protected from the moment of conception,” said Rocio Montes, who spoke during the rally.

The March for Life rally at the Oklahoma State Capitol.

“It’s good to see everyone here braving the cold to stand for the unborn, and it’s really, really great to see so many generations united for one grand cause such as this,” said Dr. Todd Fisher, Baptist General Convention of Oklahoma.

The march spanned three miles, starting at the capitol and ending in midtown.