Pro-life advocates participate in March for Life rally

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Hundreds of pro-life advocates gathered at the Oklahoma State Capitol for the March for Life rally on Saturday.

The march started on the State Capitol’s north steps.

Photo goes with story
Sen. James Lankford speaks during the March for Life rally.

Religious leaders and politicians traveled from throughout the state to speak at the rally, U.S. Sen. James Lankford among them.

Pro-life supporters know the court will have the opportunity to effectively overturn Roe v. Wade as the U.S. Supreme Court hears a new challenge to the abortion law, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

“Human life must be absolutely protected from the moment of conception,” said Rocio Montes, who spoke during the rally.

Photo goes with story
The March for Life rally at the Oklahoma State Capitol.

“It’s good to see everyone here braving the cold to stand for the unborn, and it’s really, really great to see so many generations united for one grand cause such as this,” said Dr. Todd Fisher, Baptist General Convention of Oklahoma.

The march spanned three miles, starting at the capitol and ending in midtown.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

Pay it 4Ward

More Pay It 4ward

National News

More U.S. & World

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Trending

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter