GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Office of the Chief Examiner has released a summary of the report for the bystander killed during a shooting in Garvin County in October.

Deputy Sean Steadman, Cleveland County Sheriff’s Department image Kameron Jenkins. Image courtesy OSBI.

The shooting happened on Wednesday, October 4, 2023 when Cleveland County Deputy Sean Steadman began chasing Kameron Jenkins while working as part of the drug intervention task force in Garvin County.

The chase started after Jenkins refused to pull over. Shots were exchanged between Jenkins and Steadman shortly after.

Gwaun Frierson. Image courtesy Tiara James.

During that shooting, both Steadman and 49-year-old Gwaun Frierson, Sr., who was working construction nearby, were shot.

Steadman was shot near his chin and collarbone and began recovering from his injuries. Frierson received a gunshot wound to the neck and died.

According to the M.E., the bullet entered the right side Frierson’s neck and traveled down towards his left shoulder. His probable cause of death according to the summary report was a gunshot wound to the neck.

Officials say the complete report will be released at a later date.