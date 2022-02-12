OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City firefighters have left the scene of the 5-alarm luxury apartment fire that’s been smoldering for four days. Now, it’s time for the investigators to dig through the rubble to find clues.

“All of the work that went in. That thing is now gone,” said Raymond Poe, who had to come see the aftermath for himself.

Canton Apartments at Classen Curve on fire at NW 63rd and Western.

“Any clue that can help them at this point. We grab anything we can,” said Scott Douglas, the assistant Public Information Officer for the OKC Fire Department.

The inferno at the Canton Apartments at Classen Curve is finally out four days later. The 325-unit complex went from five stories to a steaming, flattened wasteland.

“I mean, this stuff’s eight foot deep, 10 foot deep,” said Poe, as he looked at the rubble.

At least 80 firefighters were called in to help, working in six-hour rotations.

Oklahoma City firefighters said a big boost came from the demolition crews, who were finally able to open up opportunities for crews to put out any lingering flames.

“There was just so much fire that we couldn’t access,” said Douglas. “It was unsafe for our firefighters inside. So, it was definitely unsafe for our investigators.”

Firefighters used ladder trucks to battle the five-story-high blaze as it consumed Canton Apartments at Classen Curve.

Fire investigators now have to get creative in their search for clues.

“Our investigators were on scene evaluating each piece that was taken down. And now we will dig through the rubble,” Douglas said.

Investigators are also relying on other means, like security footage from businesses nearby.

“That hopefully gives us some clues, some insight on where the fire began, what time,” said the PIO.

Until then, the dig is on.

“We will find artifacts, any piece of evidence we can find. We’re going to grab it and run with it,” he said.