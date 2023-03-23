SPENCER, Okla. (KFOR) – A production house is hosting a grand opening event in the Oklahoma City metro.

Notis Studios is hosting a grand opening in the new Soundstage in Spencer on March 25. The grand opening will be held at 11 a.m. at 2414 N. Westminster Rd. in Spencer.

“We’re creating this space to provide resources for our community in the budding film industry,” said Marcus Brown, co-owner of the film studio.

Notis Studios is an entertainment production house that specializes in film, television, skits, commercials, and music.

Officials say the studio features a recording studio, full sound design space, ADR booth, and a podcast room.

“In our community, we want to be the resource for those who are one resource away from their aspirations in film, which is one of the core principles here at Notis Studios,” said Dr. Dekoven Riggins, Sr., co-owner of Notis Studios.

The grand opening event will feature keepsakes for the first 50 guests, giveaways, and desserts.