Professional Oklahoma Educators release recommendations for opening schools

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – As state leaders continue to work on a plan to bring teachers and students back to class in the fall, an educators association is releasing its own set of recommendations.

On Monday, Professional Oklahoma Educators released a set of recommendations that it says should be met before districts plan to allow in-person classes to resume.

Postpone in-person opening of schools if substantial spread of COVID-19 is present in the community as determined by the school administration, school employees, the local community and health officials.

Schedule staff time in schools before students return for safety training and professional learning to prepare for instructional methods to accommodate the various models that your school district has proposed.

Ensure parents and students are fully familiar with district instructional models and expectations for adherence to safety protocols for in-person and virtual instruction.

Adopt district and site safety plans and directly communicate these plans to staff before they report for the first day of on-site work. Safety plans should be clear and comprehensive on the procedures that will keep staff and students safe, including how positive cases of COVID-19 will be handled. Safety plans should continue to evolve according to national, state and local guide­lines as well as staff input and the experience of educators.

Emphasize accommodations for staff with underlying health conditions and dependent care issues. Establish clear guidelines on such accommodations, includ­ing possible options for virtual instruction assignments as well as clearly articulated leave policies and interpretation of federal and state leave laws for employees, including the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

Limit increased duties that come from both in-person and virtual learning by not assigning course loads to teachers that require them to perform double duty.

Allow virtual-only teachers who can accomplish their work remotely, outside of the school setting, to do so in order to limit their exposure to others, especially when the assignment in question is meant to accommodate a high-risk condition. School districts and school boards should look to their own local teaching staff to fulfill all virtual teaching roles and not to outside private firms.

Provide ongoing communication and transparency about all decisions affecting staff and student health and safety, including opportunities for professional dialogue with staff about any concerns or issues.

The organization says that one of the biggest concerns that many teachers have expressed is that schools and districts are not adequately keeping them informed about the reopening plants. Also, they say they aren’t sure if their concerns are being considered into those opening plans.

As a result, POE says educators should:

They clearly understand and have input into the district’s plans before reporting to work;

These plans will continue to be refined and communicated to all stakehold­ers once staff are in the building and have time to learn, practice, and revise safety plan protocols;

Students will not return to the classroom before understanding the required health and safety protocols and expected behaviors.

“The safety of all students and school personnel must be the number one priority as we near the beginning of school. Difficult decisions will have to be made, but our focus must not waver from protecting our students and teachers. The decisions we make today will have profound and lasting consequences,” Professional Oklahoma Educators said in a statement.

LATEST STORIES: