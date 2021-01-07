Professors speak out on the unprecedented violent siege attempt at the U.S. Capitol

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – “This is a historical moment. We are in unprecedented waters. To my knowledge, we have never had a president inciting his supporters to invalidate or prevent the certification of a presidential election.”

Dr. Karlos Hill, a University of Oklahoma professor, is troubled by the madness on Wednesday and what unfolded at our nation’s capital.

“It’s not just the president condoning or citing lawbreaking in broad daylight. It is in fact a willful, intentional subversion of democracy,” said Hill.

A deliberate plan to overthrow the government by President Donald Trump and his supporters – a plan that doesn’t surprise Oklahoma State University political science professor Jeanette Mendez.

“I think the writing’s been on the wall in the way that Trump and his supporters have approached the process, the government, the elections. I think all of that has led to this,” said Mendez.

Mendez says the division in America has now reached a boiling point.

“We’ve been polarized the last 20 years and it’s just getting worse and worse. We just had an administration that fed into it and fueled the flames and really caused things to go out of control,” Mendez said.

A perfect political storm that unfolded for the entire country and the world to see.

“All of this is happening before the joint session of Congress. The rally is already going on. So, the timing is already there,” said Mendez. “So, I don’t think any of us are necessarily surprised when we see it. Everything was leading up to it. But it doesn’t make it any easier to see.”

Both Hill and Mendez say there is a double standard in the treatment of Trump supporters and Black Lives Matter protestors, and that all violent protestors should be held accountable for today’s actions.

Story by KFOR reporter Brittany Spears