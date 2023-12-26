OKLAHOMA (KFOR) — While many are gathered around family on Christmas, the day may look very different for children experiencing parental incarceration. But a program to help restore their Christmas in Oklahoma is giving hope to those children.

A former incarcerated mother says the Prison Fellowship’s Angel Tree Christmas program made a difference in her family.

In Oklahoma, there are about 135,000 children experiencing parental incarceration. However, a special program that helps connect the children and their parents during the Christmas season helped strengthen one Oklahoma family.

“They would go purchase the gifts of volunteers within the church in and they would go purchase the gifts and then wrap them up and deliver them before Christmas… I signed my children up for it. And it’s just a little emotional to know that there was something like Angel Tree that people had that love for those incarcerated and children that they had never even met. That brought a lot of healing,” said Sheila Hargis, former Oklahoma inmate.

The Prison Fellowship’s Angel Tree Christmas program provides gifts to children on behalf of their incarcerated parents.

“Even though I had made wrong choices, it had at one point had this ripple effect with my children and my family, that now healing could start to take place, that they would know I was thinking of them during Christmas and that they would be receiving a gift,” said Hargis.

Hargis says she and her family used the program for years while she completed her sentence inside Oklahoma prisons.

“I was sentenced to 28 years… When I got to prison, my family was very upset with me. And so, they were not talking with me. They had my children and I would write letters. I wouldn’t hear back,” said Hargis.

The Prison Fellowship program is also faith-based.

Hargis said she found Christ, and it completely changed her life for the better. It also restored her family relationships.

“I have a wonderful relationship. My daughter is actually here. We’ve been doing ministry work and my yeah, all my kids. I talked to them every week, we go out and we have fantastic relationships. They are proud of me,” said Hargis.

Now, Harigs helps other families through the program by delivering gifts to Oklahoma children who have parents inside the prison system.

“The whole trajectory of my life has changed in a positive way because of incarceration… It can be life changing for the entire family unit and for the caregivers to find that encouragement and support that they need,” said Hargis.

The Prison Fellowship program also offers support throughout the year to children with incarcerated parents. For more on how to get involved, click here.