OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you want to support local farmers and purchase fresh fruits and vegetables, it will soon become easier to find local farmers markets.

Organizers say the state’s many farmers markets provide locally grown fruits, vegetables, grains, dairy, and meat to the public.

“Farmers markets play a critical role in the development of sustainable local food systems, providing Oklahomans with numerous options for healthy eating throughout the year,” said Julie Bisbee, TSET executive director. “They also provide valuable opportunities to connect with neighbors and support our local economies.”

Shape Your Future has released a farmers market webpage to help Oklahomans make the most of their local farmers market experience.

Here are a few of the resources from Shape Your Future:

An interactive map makes it easy to find farmers markets near you.

Our list of farmers market tips and helpful videos provides essential information for both beginners and frequent visitors.

Encourage kids to get involved with FREE farmers market scavenger hunt guides.

Turn your farmers market ingredients into delicious meals with our list of healthy recipes.

For the freshest Oklahoma produce, download the “what’s in season” flyer.

Promote your local farmers market with downloadable signs.

Many Oklahoma farmers markets accept Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. In addition, Double Up Oklahoma, a statewide healthy food incentive program, is doubling the purchasing value (up to $20 per day) of federal SNAP benefits at participating farmers markets, allowing users to extend their food budgets for healthy, local produce.