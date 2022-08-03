OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you want to support local farmers and purchase fresh fruits and vegetables, it will soon become easier to find local farmers markets.

Organizers say the state’s many farmers markets provide locally grown fruits, vegetables, grains, dairy, and meat to the public.

“Farmers markets play a critical role in the development of sustainable local food systems, providing Oklahomans with numerous options for healthy eating throughout the year,” said Julie Bisbee, TSET executive director. “They also provide valuable opportunities to connect with neighbors and support our local economies.” 

Shape Your Future has released a farmers market webpage to help Oklahomans make the most of their local farmers market experience.

Here are a few of the resources from Shape Your Future:

Many Oklahoma farmers markets accept Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. In addition, Double Up Oklahoma, a statewide healthy food incentive program, is doubling the purchasing value (up to $20 per day) of federal SNAP benefits at participating farmers markets, allowing users to extend their food budgets for healthy, local produce.