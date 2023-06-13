OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A new partnership in Oklahoma County has led to dropped charges and mental health services to Oklahomans in need.

The program helps get them out of the Oklahoma County Detention Center and connected with the help they need.

This collaborative effort has already helped dozens of Oklahomans.

“There are a number of ways we’re trying to reach people ahead of time,” said Bonnie Campo with the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.

Campo says since March, they’ve been working with the Oklahoma County Court to divert people from the County Detention Center to mental health resources.

“We basically get a call from those that have evaluated those individuals and say they might be facing charges, but rather than go through the legal system, they qualify for mental health programs and we’re happy to assist,” Campo told News 4.

So far, the program, called “Court Ordered Outpatient Treatment” has diverted 67 individuals from the detention center to these resources.

“We have an urgent care crisis center, so that means when someone comes to us, they can stay for 23 hours and 59 minutes,” Campo said. “It stops short of a day, but then we can work with them afterwards to connect them to peer resources. People that can walk in their shoes know where they’re coming from.”

Most of the individuals they help have frequent run-ins with law enforcement for low-level felony and misdemeanor charges because they have mental health issues.

“By identifying these people and making sure that we’re continually reaching out to them, both proactively and also when they’re in crisis, they just have better lives and better outcomes,” said Campo.

Once people are referred to the program, the district attorney decides how or whether or not to pursue their case.