Program to help Oklahoma businesses expand accepting applications

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – A new program is allowing Oklahoma businesses to try their hand at a brick-and-mortar location or expanding their existing business into Edmond.

Citizens Bank of Edmond and the Independent Shopkeepers Association announced that the second round of applications for the RISE program are now open.

Citizens first partnered with ISA to launch RISE, a retail incubator program, in the fall of 2020 to provide aspiring shopkeepers the opportunity to set up a pop-up retail space for $50 per month. After a successful launch, with more than 39 applicants, the program is reopening for a second round.

“Throughout the pandemic, downtown Edmond has continued to thrive thanks to the commitment of the community to shop local and support our small businesses,” said Jill Castilla, CEO and President of Citizens Bank of Edmond. “Our first two shopkeepers, Cargo Room and D’s Doggie Treats were able to thrive in their pop-up structure as part of the RISE program, and we are thrilled to welcome a new set of shopkeepers for the Spring. Citizens is committed to RISE and giving Oklahoma small businesses the opportunity to explore their own growth potential and try new retail concepts through our low-risk retail incubator program.”

The winners of the program will be given a prime storefront location inside the Citizens Bank of Edmond building from March 1 to April 30.

The program fee will be $50 per month, which includes electricity and wi-fi. The selected applicants will also receive a dedicated desk at Vault 405 during this period, the first co-working space in Edmond, and will also be awarded a one-year ISA membership, whose association is comprised of more than 70 other shopkeepers from across Oklahoma.

“The amount of quality applications we received in the first round of RISE is a true testament to the demand for retail incubators in Oklahoma, and we’re so grateful to Citizens Bank of Edmond for paving the way,” said Cleo Rajan, Executive Director of ISA. “Despite the many challenges that shopkeepers faced last year, they are more committed than ever to be innovating and delivering incredible local products for their community. Citizens’ RISE is giving them the perfect opportunity to do so. I look forward to seeing the businesses that apply for the second round of the program and the impact they will have in the years to come.”

Applications must be submitted to www.isa.com/rise by Feb. 10 at 5 p.m. to be considered.